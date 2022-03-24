Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 560,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 5,109,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,572,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

