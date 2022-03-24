Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.90. 1,510,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Dollar General by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.