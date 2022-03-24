Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOL. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL opened at C$68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a one year low of C$51.21 and a one year high of C$71.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.