Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

