Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $233,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84,470.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

DFIN stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

