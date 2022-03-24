DoYourTip (DYT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

DoYourTip (DYT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $155,596.25 and $3,847.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00294797 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005165 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.60 or 0.01197792 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003056 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars.

