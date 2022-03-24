Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 232.20 ($3.06). 493,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of GBX 206.60 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 517 ($6.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.69.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($59,834.12). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,060.03).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

