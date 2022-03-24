Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$26.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.44.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.46.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.