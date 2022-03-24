Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 381,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,452. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

