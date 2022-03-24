Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,022. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Duluth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

