Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME opened at $246.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.24. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

