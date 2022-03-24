Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

NYSE LH opened at $271.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $243.19 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.28 and its 200 day moving average is $283.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.