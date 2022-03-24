Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $234.00 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

