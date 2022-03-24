Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Director Sells $60,490.00 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EGLE stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

