Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 185,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,559,117 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Specifically, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 250,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

KODK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

