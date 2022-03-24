eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $2,696,527.35 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $240,751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.