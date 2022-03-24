ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Christopher Wilks Purchases 50,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks purchased 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($92,153.77).
EAH opened at GBX 155.10 ($2.04) on Thursday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The stock has a market cap of £105.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.