ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Christopher Wilks Purchases 50,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks purchased 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($92,153.77).

EAH opened at GBX 155.10 ($2.04) on Thursday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The stock has a market cap of £105.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

