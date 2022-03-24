Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.39. Edison International reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 2,872,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,477. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.