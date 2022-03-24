Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $112.95, but opened at $110.21. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 1,631 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

