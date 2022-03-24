EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

DLR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.04. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

