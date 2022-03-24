Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.11

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.11 and last traded at $229.60, with a volume of 1754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESLT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

