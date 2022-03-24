Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 24th

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Thursday, March 24th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EEIQ opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Elite Education Group International has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

