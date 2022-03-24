Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 24th

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQGet Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Thursday, March 24th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EEIQ opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Elite Education Group International has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elite Education Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

