Ellevest Inc. Buys 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.00.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $88.66 on Thursday, hitting $2,248.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,683. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,325.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,358.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

