Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCB stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.