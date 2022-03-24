Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

RS stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.63. 7,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

