Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.53. 335,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

