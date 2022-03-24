Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 131.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 78.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

