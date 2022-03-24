Ellevest Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.79. 5,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.