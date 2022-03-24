Ellevest Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

