Ellevest Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 236.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.54. 67,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,775. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

