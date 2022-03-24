Ellevest Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 47.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in American Express by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

AXP traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

