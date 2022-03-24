Ellevest Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NET traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.