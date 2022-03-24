Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $3.99 million and $42,906.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

