Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.