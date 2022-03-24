Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,576 shares.The stock last traded at 30.63 and had previously closed at 29.99.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of 29.06.
In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
