Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,576 shares.The stock last traded at 30.63 and had previously closed at 29.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.93.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of 29.06.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.