Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $844.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57,418 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.