Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.08) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.73) to €22.60 ($24.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

