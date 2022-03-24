Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
