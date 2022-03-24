EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,890. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

