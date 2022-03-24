ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ENI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised ENI to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.20 on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in ENI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

