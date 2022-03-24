Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.35. 4,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,539. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

