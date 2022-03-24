Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.
In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ETR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.35. 4,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,539. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
