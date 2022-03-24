EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $423.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,050,288,082 coins and its circulating supply is 983,701,857 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.