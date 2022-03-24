EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $294.47

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.47, but opened at $286.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $286.75, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

