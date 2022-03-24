EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $294.47

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.47, but opened at $286.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $286.75, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.
EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
