EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 7%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $30.70. 647,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,337,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

