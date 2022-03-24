Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.55.

TSE:OVV opened at C$65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.81. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.