Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SDIG. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

SDIG stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

