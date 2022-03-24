Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

