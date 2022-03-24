ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Up 6.7%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 100,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 35,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

