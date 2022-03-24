ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Up 6.7%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYPGet Rating) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 100,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 35,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

