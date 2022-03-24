ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Trading 4.6% Higher

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.40. 13,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

