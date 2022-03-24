Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Lowered to $11.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 155.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

